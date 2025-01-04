– As previously reported, Tessa Blanchard jumped Jordynne Grace after the main event of this week’s TNA Impact. Grace has since had some choice words regarding Blanchard on social media. Initially, she wrote on Thursday, “She was here less than two years. Do not compare me to a flash in the pan.”

Later, a user on X replied to Grace, noting Blanchard is a former TNA World Champion, writing, “She was world champion lmao you most definitely CANT be compared.” Jordynne Grace wrote in response, “Yes, she definitely made sure she would be the last woman to ever hold that title.” You can view that exchange below:

She was here less than two years. Do not compare me to a flash in the pan. https://t.co/RTRciDDnA9 — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 3, 2025