– TNA Wrestling announced that Jordynne Grace will meet face-to-face with Masha Slamovich this Thursday on Impact. This week’s show airs on Thursday, October 17 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater

* Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth

* Rhino vs. PCO

* Jordynne Grace will meet Masha Slamovich face-to-face