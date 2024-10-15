wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace to Confront Masha Slamovich on This Week’s TNA Impact
October 15, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced that Jordynne Grace will meet face-to-face with Masha Slamovich this Thursday on Impact. This week’s show airs on Thursday, October 17 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater
* Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth
* Rhino vs. PCO
* Jordynne Grace will meet Masha Slamovich face-to-face
THURSDAY at 8/7c on AXS TV and TNA+!@JordynneGrace and @mashaslamovich go face to face on #TNAiMPACT! @DramaKingMatt pic.twitter.com/PGz3ifVsrn
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) October 15, 2024
