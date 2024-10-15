wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace to Confront Masha Slamovich on This Week’s TNA Impact

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Jordynne Grace Masha Slamovich Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that Jordynne Grace will meet face-to-face with Masha Slamovich this Thursday on Impact. This week’s show airs on Thursday, October 17 on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

TNA X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey vs. Leon Slater
* Matt Cardona vs. Nic Nemeth
* Rhino vs. PCO
* Jordynne Grace will meet Masha Slamovich face-to-face

