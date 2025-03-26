Jordynne Grace Costs Jaida Parker Women’s Title Match On WWE NXT

Stephanie Vaquer has won one of her two title matches on this week’s WWE NXT, albeit with help from Jordynne Grace. Vaquer defeated Jaida Parker in the opening match of tonight’s show, getting the win after Grace came down to distract Parker in revenge for Parker’s attack on last week’s show.

After Vaquer picked up the win, Parker and Grace battled in the entrance. Fatal Influence then attacked Vaquer to soften her up for Fallon Henley’s NXT Women’s North American Championship match in the main event.