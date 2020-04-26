wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Calls Out ‘Creepy’ Fan For Sending Fan Mail to Wrestlers’ Home Addresses

April 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace is not happy about a fan from Germany who has taken the time to find out wrestlers’ home addresses to send fan mail directly to them. Grace took to her Twitter account to mention that the fan, named Tobias, located her new apartment in Baltimore and sent mail there.

Several members of the industry responded, most of whom agreed with Grace that it was creepy. Grace also noted she has a PO box to send fans to:

Jordynne Grace
PO Box 74
Hanover MD 21076

