Jordynne Grace Calls Out ‘Creepy’ Fan For Sending Fan Mail to Wrestlers’ Home Addresses

Jordynne Grace is not happy about a fan from Germany who has taken the time to find out wrestlers’ home addresses to send fan mail directly to them. Grace took to her Twitter account to mention that the fan, named Tobias, located her new apartment in Baltimore and sent mail there.

Several members of the industry responded, most of whom agreed with Grace that it was creepy. Grace also noted she has a PO box to send fans to:

That creepy fan from Germany who finds everyone’s home addresses and sends them photos to autograph found my new apartment address in Baltimore… Dude HAS to know how creepy this is, right? “Tobias”, hope you see this! — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

He found Jon’s mom’s address too!!!! — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

And as I said before, if you want to send me anything to sign (assuming it’s not on my website), feel free to send it to my PO box and I’ll mail it back for free! Jordynne Grace

PO Box 74

Hanover MD 21076 https://t.co/PqmklH2Z17 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) April 26, 2020

It’s all part of being a notable human, you think the rock or Lady Gaga aren’t getting fan mail to their houses? Cmon — “The Bad Boy” Joey Janela (@JANELABABY) April 26, 2020

1000% — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) April 26, 2020

Unsettling. Happened to me too — Leva Bates (@wrestlingleva) April 26, 2020