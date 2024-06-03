Jordynne Grace Discusses Pressures Of Representing TNA On WWE NXT TV

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace is slated to challenge WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Battleground on Sunday, June 9, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. She made a shocking appearance on NXT TV last week to set up the match and spoke about it in an interview with Fightful. Here are the highlights (per Wrestling Inc):

On the pressure of the moment: “A lot of these people have not seen me wrestle before, so you can wrestle the exact same way. And just now, hopefully there’s more people that can appreciate it,” Grace said. “The biggest thing for me is that I know WWE and TNA are putting a lot of stock into me to do well. And I feel like if I do badly, this could be cataclysmic … it could potentially end the partnership if I do so badly that they’re just like, ‘Well we’re never doing that again, we’re never taking a chance doing that again,’ so it’s a lot of pressure.”

On what she learned by competing in the Women’s Royal Rumble match: “What I learned at the Rumble was, no matter where it is or who it’s in front of, it’s still a wrestling ring,” Grace said confidently. “And that’s what I’ve been doing for half my life.”