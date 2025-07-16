Jordynne Grace Disrupts EVOLVE Women’s Title Match On WWE NXT, Taunted By Blake Monroe

Jordynne Grace was looking for an explanation from Blake Monroe on this week’s WWE NXT, and she took apart an EVOLVE Women’s Title match to do it. Grace came out to the ring during Kali Armstong’s EVOLVE Women’s Championship defense against Karmen Petrovic on Tuesday’s show and attacked both women, causing the match to get thrown out. She angrily demanded to have Blake Monroe come out and explain why she turned on Grace at WWE Evolution.

Robert Stone and Stevie Turner came out to the ring to talk sense into Grace, saying Monroe wasn’t there. Monroe then appeared in a vignette on the Tron in which she says Grace didn’t deserve to have the NXT Women’s Championship and wasn’t on her level. Monroe said that she would be competing on next week’s show in Houston and invited Grace to sit ringside to see why Monroe was better than her.

An enraged Grace then destroyed Stone and Turner before Ava came out with security to try and talk sense into Grace.

Monroe will battle Wren Sinclair on next week’s episode.