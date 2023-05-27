Jordynne Grace Reportedly Finished With Impact, Now a Free Agent

Jordynne Grace is done with her run in Impact Wrestling for now, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, they’ve confirmed that Grace is exiting the company for now. Her deal with Impact was set to expire this month.

Grace told Fightful that she’s planning to take time off from wrestling for other projects. There has bee4n interest in Grace from higher ups in several companies, and several indie promoters are said to be interested as well.

The site reports that Grace has reached millionaire status through her exclusive content site. Grace told the outlet, “I’ll be back somewhere at some point.”