Jordynne Grace Reveals The First Thing Shawn Michaels Asked Her When She Showed Up In NXT

Jordynne Grace made her WWE NXT debut this past Tuesday and will wrestle next week and at NXT Battleground. In an interview with Fightful, Grace revealed what the first Shawn Michaels asked her was when she arrived.

She said: “He’s so chill and so excited about this, which is really awesome. He’s all about it. He really wants to have fun with wrestling and wants to get everybody excited and hyped up and bring back the feeling that wrestling used to have. He’s such a cool guy. The first thing he asked me about, which is crazy that he even knew that I tweeted this, but he asked about the pop tart-beef contraption. He’s so dialed in. He’s so funny.”

Been seeing crazy gains incorporating this into my post-workout meal pic.twitter.com/siNwXitcOg — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) May 15, 2024

She later revealed the food item in that photo was not hers, but something she found.