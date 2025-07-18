Jordynne Grace Reveals When She Found Out She Was Going To Be In WWE 2K25

Jordynne Grace is set to be included in the next DLC pack for WWE 2K25, which will be her first WWE video game appearance. In an interview with PWInsider, she spoke about when she learned she was going to be a part of the game. Here are highlights:

On learning she would be in the game when it was announced: “You know what’s funny is it’s almost a little bit cooler that I found out that way. I signed at the beginning of February, and so I was like, there’s no way they’re gonna be able to put me in the game. And then they kind of—it was almost like last second that they did it. I was just very, very surprised.”

On the achievement being a milestone for her: “This is what being a WWE Superstar is all about. Getting to WWE is the first goal, and then within WWE there’s all these milestones that you want to hit. And being in 2K is one of those ones.”

On the other wrestlers in the Fearless Pack: “Oh, [Bull Nakano]’s amazing. She’s a trailblazer… to be alongside her in this pack is extremely special. I’m in there with some real badasses, you know—Penta, New Jack, Bull. It’s really incredible.”

On the next WWE Evolution: “I think it makes it a little bit more special if it’s just when it’s needed… but I wouldn’t mind if it was every two or three years. I think seven years is kind of a long time.”