Jordynne Grace on Her Goals in WWE, Wants A Wrestlemania Moment
March 21, 2025 | Posted by
In an interview with WWE Die Woche (via Fightful), Jordynne Grace spoke about her goals now that she’s in WWE and said that getting her own Wrestlemania moment was one of them. Grace is currently part of the NXT brand after signing earlier this year.
She said: “I have a laundry list. Obviously, I want to have my WrestleMania moment. I feel like that’s on every wrestler’s ever bucket list. I want to hold as many championships as possible. I was the TNA knockout for the longest time, and now I want to be that same person for NXT and for WWE.”
