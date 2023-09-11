wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Comments On Her Impact Return at Victory Road
As previously reported, Jordynne Grace returned to Impact Wrestling at Victory Road, where she defeated Deonna Purrazzo. In an interview with Impact following the win, she spoke about her return to the company.
She said: “After I was put on the shelf, I knew that I had to change something. I knew that I had to refocus. I took three months off to do just that. Tonight, after pinning Deonna, four times I failed. This is my fifth time, and finally I got the better of her. That’s proof that, no matter what, if you keep trying, with the right amount of determination, you will come out on top. It’s only up for me from here.”
.@JordynneGrace returned at #VictoryRoad!
Get IMPACT Plus: https://t.co/yTFoDbqhgb pic.twitter.com/vWOqAbjsF9
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 11, 2023
