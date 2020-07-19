Jordynne Grace Is Excited To Work With Deonna Purrazzo Tonight

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Jordynne Grave spoke about her excitement to wrestle Deonna Purrazzo for the Knockouts title tonight at Slammiversary. Here are highlights:

On working with Purrazzo: “I’d worked with Deonna a lot on the independent scene before she got signed to WWE, and she was on the list of women I hoped Impact would sign when [WWE] did the mass release. When I found out she was working with Impact, I was super excited. You can tell when there’s chemistry or when there is none at all, and she’s one of those people I click with. It probably has a lot to do with our age and how we have a similar mentality when it comes to wrestling. The build-up for this match has been the best out of any of them. I think we deserve to be the main event. Match of the night, that’s the goal. I’m going to wrestle harder than I have in years.”

On her feud with Taya Valkyrie: “Our entire feud, we never had a bad match. I learned so much from her. A few months ago, I did a run-in on Taya when I hit her with a kendo stick. I hit her super hard and it shattered. I came to the back and she had someone taking a picture of her back. There was blood and red marks, and I know this is going to sound stupid, but I started crying because I felt terrible. She was like, ‘It’s wrestling, I knew it was going to happen.’ That’s the moment I realized Taya is one of just the toughest people I’ve ever met. I’ve seen some of the videos of her matches in Mexico, but I’d never really realized how insane she is. She’s a legend and one of the best wrestlers in the world.”

On the #SpeakingOut movement: “Wrestling can be a safer place if we keep speaking out. People need to start speaking out when these kinds of things happen, no matter what the repercussions might be. And I don’t think there should be any repercussions at all. I remember specifically when I spoke up about the Sandman [regarding a discussion in 2019 about women main-eventing shows], I immediately got backlash from that. I don’t think that should be the case. People should speak up as soon as something happens, without the fear of anything bad happening to them or their career.”