Jordynne Grace Jokes About Dive Mishap After WWE NXT Match
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace’s dive through the ropes didn’t go as expected on NXT, and she took to social media to do a little self-deprecating. Tuesday’s show saw Grace battle Jaida Parker and late in the match, Grace went to dive through the ropes onto Parker but her feet go caught and she landed hard on the floor.
Grace posted to her Twitter account to poke some fun at herself, writing:
“Oh y’all MFs never seen a REAL suicide dive?!”
Grace will battle Parker, Guilia and Stephanie Vaquer for the latter’s NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Stand & Deliver.
Oh y’all MFs never seen a REAL suicide dive?! https://t.co/KEgQ20RdV8
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 9, 2025
