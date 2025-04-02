wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham Comment on Grace Throwing Security Guard on WWE NXT
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace launched one of the security guards over the top and to the floor. Both Grace and her husband, Jonathan Gresham, joked about the spot on social media.
Grace wrote: “I can never show my true strength again. The doctor was waiting with a drug test when I got to the back.”
Gresham added: “Let me go cut that grass.”
I can never show my true strength again.
The doctor was waiting with a drug test when I got to the back ☹️ pic.twitter.com/iFjWQXPhG0
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 2, 2025
Let me go cut that grass. https://t.co/nZUVrfiGxu pic.twitter.com/gYRTDxAhNU
— Jonathan Gresham (@TheJonGresham) April 2, 2025
