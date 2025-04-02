wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace and Jonathan Gresham Comment on Grace Throwing Security Guard on WWE NXT

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace WWE NXT 2-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

During last night’s episode of WWE NXT, Jordynne Grace launched one of the security guards over the top and to the floor. Both Grace and her husband, Jonathan Gresham, joked about the spot on social media.

Grace wrote: “I can never show my true strength again. The doctor was waiting with a drug test when I got to the back.

Gresham added: “Let me go cut that grass.

