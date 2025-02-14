wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Tells Josh Alexander That She Will See Him Soon

February 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Josh Alexander TNA Impact 2-13-25 Image Credit: TNA

As previously reported, Josh Alexander wrestled his last match for TNA last night and bid farewell to the promotion. He will be a free agent starting tomorrow. In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace told Alexander that she plans to see him soon.

She wrote: “See you soon bro.

