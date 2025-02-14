wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Tells Josh Alexander That She Will See Him Soon
As previously reported, Josh Alexander wrestled his last match for TNA last night and bid farewell to the promotion. He will be a free agent starting tomorrow. In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace told Alexander that she plans to see him soon.
She wrote: “See you soon bro.”
See you soon bro
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 14, 2025
