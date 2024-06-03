Jordynne Grace On Keeping Her NXT Debut Under Wraps, Reaction To Crowd Response

Jordynne Grace was determined to keep her NXT debut quiet, as she noted in a recent interview. Grace appeared on last week’s episode of NXT and challenged Roxanne Perez to a match for the NXT Women’s Championship at Battleground, and she spoke on Busted Open Radio about keeping the appearance from leaking out and more. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On keeping the appearance secret from everyone: “It was really hard, but I had my husband. I tell him everything so of course I told him, but other than that I was like, ‘There’s no way.’ I love surprises in wrestling, so honestly it wasn’t super difficult to not tell anybody.”

On the crowd reaction to her appearance: “Hearing the ‘TNA’ chants definitely got me emotional, because that’s something you would never expect to hear in a million years. I think you have to make the most of every opportunity that you’re in the spotlight, and I think that couldn’t have gone any better, to be honest.”