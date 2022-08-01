wrestling / News

Various News: Jordynne Grace Retains Knockouts Title At Ric Flair’s Last Match, Killer Kross Gets Win

August 1, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

– Jordynne Grace was victorious in defending her Impact Knockouts Championship at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Grace defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering to retain her championship at the PPV:

– Killer Kross won an MLW spotlight match at the PPV, defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr. at the show:

