wrestling / News
Various News: Jordynne Grace Retains Knockouts Title At Ric Flair’s Last Match, Killer Kross Gets Win
August 1, 2022 | Posted by
– Jordynne Grace was victorious in defending her Impact Knockouts Championship at Ric Flair’s Last Match. Grace defeated Deonna Purrazzo and Rachael Ellering to retain her championship at the PPV:
This one is going to be special.@DeonnaPurrazzo vs. @RachaelEllering vs. @JordynneGrace (c) for the @IMPACTWRESTLING Knockouts Championship!#RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/b4oWKcOs6q
— #StarrcastV (@StarrcastEvents) August 1, 2022
– Killer Kross won an MLW spotlight match at the PPV, defeating Davey Boy Smith Jr. at the show:
.@realKILLERkross & @DBSmithjr have just brutalized each other!#RicFlairsLastMatch pic.twitter.com/Vj19YhAXsE
— #StarrcastV (@StarrcastEvents) July 31, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future, Triple H Having A ‘Big Job’ Ahead Of Him
- Bryan Danielson On the Original Intent Behind Miz Segment on Talking Smack
- Theory On Criticism Of Him Not Earning His Push In WWE, Not Wanting To Be Next John Cena
- Io Shirai Officially Gets New Name In WWE, Notes On Returns Of Bayley, Dakota Kai and Io