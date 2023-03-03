wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace To Get Knockouts Title Shot at Impact Sacrifice

March 2, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Sacrifice Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace will challenge for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice. It was announced on tonight’s show that Grace will get a shot against the winner of Mickie James and Gisele Shaw, which will take place next week for James’ championship.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs live on March 24th on YouTube and Impact Plus.

