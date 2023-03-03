wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace To Get Knockouts Title Shot at Impact Sacrifice
March 2, 2023 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace will challenge for the Impact Knockouts Championship at Sacrifice. It was announced on tonight’s show that Grace will get a shot against the winner of Mickie James and Gisele Shaw, which will take place next week for James’ championship.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs live on March 24th on YouTube and Impact Plus.
.@milanmiracle has his hands full! @JordynneGrace gets her rematch at #Sacrifice, @swinger_johnny gets to pick anyone on the roster to face one-on-one and @DirtyDangoCurty is dealing with a crime scene?!#IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/0nefkvjHkX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) March 3, 2023