Jordynne Grace Wins Her Third Knockouts Title at TNA Hard to Kill

Jordynne Grace called her shot at TNA Hard to Kill and defeated Trinity to become the new Knockouts World Champion. Grace won her title shot by winning the Call Your Shot Gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. In this match, she escaped the Starstuck and hit the Juggernaut Driver to get the win.

This is Grace’s third reign as the Knockouts champion. She ends Trinity’s one and only reign at 183 days, after she won it on July 15, 2023.