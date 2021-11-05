Jordynne Grace Lashes Out At WWE Over Yesterday’s Releases, Encourages Fans To Go Elsewhere

Jordynne Grace had some criticism for WWE after yesterday’s release of eighteen wrestlers, including Keith Lee, Karrion Kross and more.

Grace even went as far as to encourage fans not to support WWE anymore in a series of posts on Twitter.

She wrote: “It is very simple – watch and spend your money on something else. It’s just fucking ridiculous at this point. It’s one thing to not renew someone’s contract. It’s another thing to have someone uproot their entire lives, move to an unfamiliar area, and release them from their contract mere months into it. THAT’S what’s fucked up.”

