WWE News: Jordynne Grace Comments On Loss To Roxanne Perez, NXT Battleground Highlights
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, Roxanne Perez defeated Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground last night to retain her NXT women’s championship. In a post on Twitter, Grace reflected on the loss.
She wrote: “It wasn’t my time. But it will be one day.”
– Speaking of Battleground, here are highlights from last night’s event in Las Vegas.
