WWE News: Jordynne Grace Comments On Loss To Roxanne Perez, NXT Battleground Highlights

– As previously reported, Roxanne Perez defeated Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground last night to retain her NXT women’s championship. In a post on Twitter, Grace reflected on the loss.

She wrote: “It wasn’t my time. But it will be one day.”

It wasn’t my time.

But it will be one day. pic.twitter.com/2t3WqvZptW — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) June 10, 2024

– Speaking of Battleground, here are highlights from last night’s event in Las Vegas.