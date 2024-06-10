wrestling / News

WWE News: Jordynne Grace Comments On Loss To Roxanne Perez, NXT Battleground Highlights

June 10, 2024
NXT Battleground Roxanne Perez Jordynne Grace Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, Roxanne Perez defeated Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground last night to retain her NXT women’s championship. In a post on Twitter, Grace reflected on the loss.

She wrote: “It wasn’t my time. But it will be one day.

– Speaking of Battleground, here are highlights from last night’s event in Las Vegas.

