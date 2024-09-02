Jordynne Grace Reflects On Her Crazy Year Thus Far, Keeping Her Momentum Going

Jordynne Grace has had a productive year in 2024, and she recently weighed in on her year to date and keeping her momentum up. Grace was part of the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble and battled for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground among other accomplishments, and she reflected on her year in an appearance with TMZ Sports. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

On her 2024: “It’s been a crazy year, and I didn’t expect it at all. But also, I feel like there’s more pressure on me than ever to keep continuing to do stuff like this because honestly, what I did was really awesome, but in wrestling now, I’m sure you know, everything big is just a flash in the pan, and I feel like you do something big, and then the next day, someone else does something big, so everything moves on so quickly. So that’s just how I feel about it. It’s awesome that it happened. But I feel like now I just have to continue to do cool stuff.”

On keeping her momentum up: “I just wrestled GCW this past weekend, I held an open challenge the day before for the Knockouts Title on the independents, so I’m just trying to do anything I can to keep my name in the news. I’m also playing a part in a film that’s gonna be I believe on Amazon Prime, I’m going to the UK to do that next month. So I’m just trying to do anything I can to take advantage of it.”