Jordynne Grace on the Controversy Over Scott Steiner Slapping Her Butt, Desired Oppponent For TNA Throwback PPV

Jordynne Grace spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing working with Scott Steiner, how she signed with Impact and more. Highlights are below:

On the rumor that she was offered an Impact contract through social media: “Scott D’Amore originally contacted me through a Twitter DM and we exchanged phone numbers. Then I was offered the contract through the phone conversation.”

On working with Impact Wrestling’s management: “Scott is one of the coolest guys ever. When he talks business, it’s serious. But in general, he’s kinda one of the boys. He was a wrestler himself so he knows how it is and looks out for the best interests for everybody.”

On if she knows what’s planned for her for the TNA throwback PPV: “Dude, I have no idea. They haven’t told me anything about that. It could possibly happen but personally I would love to wrestle a former Knockout. But who knows what’s gonna happen. I would love to wrestle Hamada and I actually tweeted that. I think she retired maybe last year but that would be one of my dream matches.”

On working with Scott Steiner: “You know what’s so funny is that the first few times we worked together I don’t think he knew my name. He’s Scott Steiner so why would he know my name? But he’s been my idol for a long time and I think he’s awesome. But I don’t think he knew I was jokingly calling him my dad because the first time we did our Impact [promo] together along with Petey, he slapped my ass during the promo. I was like, ‘Well, I can never say you’re my dad again [laughs].’

On the controversy online over Steiner slapping her on the butt: “It was stupid. The first time he slapped my ass, I said, ‘Ok, whatever.’ I didn’t know he was gonna slap my ass at the end of the match, but what are you gonna do? I acted like I was surprised because I didn’t know how to play it off. He asked me if he could do it and I don’t know how I can tell Scott Steiner ‘no.’ So I just let him do it [laughs].”