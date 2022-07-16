Jordynne Grace On the Lack of Reading Comprehension On Social Media

In an interview with Fightful, Jordynne Grace spoke about how people’s words are twisted on social media and the lack of reading comprehension from people on the app. Grace recently was criticized for her take on Chris Benoit, which led to her apologizing and donating money to the Concussion Legacy Foundation.

She said: “I love to connect with fans. But a lot of the time, I don’t think a lot of people were taught reading comprehension in schools. It’s not just me. It’s every person that tweets ever. Their tweet will get taken completely out of context. It’s like a game of Telephone on Twitter, but you can go back and read the tweet and prove that’s not what the person said. So it’s just a whole thing. There’s obviously the highest highs of social media and there’s also the lowest lows.“