Jordynne Grace Shares Her Thoughts On Tribalism In Wrestling, Being Overlooked Because Of It

Jordynne Grace thinks she is more overlooked than disrespected by some fans, and says it’s a case of tribalism in wrestling. The Impact Knockouts Champion spoke with Busted Open Radio today ahead of her match with Mickie James at Hard to Kill and was asked whether she feels she has been overlooked or disrespected amid her successful run in Impact.

“I don’t think disrespected is the right word,” Grace said (per Fightful). “I think overlooked might be more accurate. Honestly, I truly think that’s just because tribalism in wrestling is so adamant across the board. If people watch WWE, they’re very big on the WWE wrestlers. If they watch AEW, they’re big on AEW wrestlers.”

She continued, “I just think if people do go out of their way to watch IMPACT, it’s very rare, so I don’t think that they’re gonna see me one time and be 100% behind me. So I can understand that. But at the same time, it does suck to work as hard as you have worked and not be acknowledged completely.”

Grace is a former Knockouts Tag Team Champion and Digital Media Champion, and has the fourth-longest combined days as Knockouts Champion with 381. She faces James in a title vs. career match at Hard to Kill on January 13th.