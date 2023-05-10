Jordynne Grace On When She May Retire, What She Hopes To Do After

Jordynne Grace says she’d like to retire before she’s forced to by injury, and she’s revealed what she would like to do after she hangs up the boots. Grace did a virtual signing for K&S WrestleFest and was asked about when she plans to retire from the ring.

“I’d like to retire from in-ring action before I get seriously injured,” Grace said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know when that’s going to be. I guess no one can foresee that, but eventually, I would like to be a writer or an agent or something. There’s not a lot of female agents or writers [out there].”

Grace noted at the signing that she’s happy in Impact and could see herself finishing out her career there, though she said a move is not out of the question.