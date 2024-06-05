Jordynne Grace Reveals Origin Of Her Beef Pop-Tart Sandwich Picture

Jordynne Grace drew some attention with a photo of a raw beef/Pop-Tart sandwich last month, and she recently discussed the origin of the pic. Grace posted the photo to her Twitter account last month, captioning it “Been seeing crazy gains incorporating this into my post-workout meal.” The photo went viral, and Grace had noted it was the first thing that Shawn Michaels asked her about when she arrived for her debut on WWE NXT.

Grace spoke with Fightful and revealed that it was not something she made, but rather a photo she found while looking for memes.

“It’s not real,” she said. “I was Googling beef memes. I like to get on Instagram and post a workout photo with a meme next to it. I was like, ‘I’m going to look at some beef memes.’ That was the first thing that popped up. ‘You know what would be really funny? If I told everyone that I ate this.’”

“The photo that it was originally, there was a tattooed hand and I cropped it to make it seem like I had it as my post-workout meal. I don’t like raw meat. I can’t do it.”

Grace is set to challenge Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship at NXT Battleground on Sunday.