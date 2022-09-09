wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Set For Pick Your Poison Match At Impact Victory Road

September 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Victory Road Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace will get an opponent of Masha Slamovich’s choice at Impact Victory Road. Impact has announced that Grace will compete in a Pick Your Poison match at the PPV, with Slamovich choosing Grace’s opponent.

Slamovich is set to defend the Impact Knockouts Championship at Impact Bound For Glory on October 7th. Victory Road takes place on September 23rd and will air on Impact! Plus.

