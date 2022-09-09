wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Set For Pick Your Poison Match At Impact Victory Road
September 8, 2022 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace will get an opponent of Masha Slamovich’s choice at Impact Victory Road. Impact has announced that Grace will compete in a Pick Your Poison match at the PPV, with Slamovich choosing Grace’s opponent.
Slamovich is set to defend the Impact Knockouts Championship at Impact Bound For Glory on October 7th. Victory Road takes place on September 23rd and will air on Impact! Plus.
BREAKING: Pick Your Poison goes down at Victory Road on September 23rd!@mashaslamovich @JordynneGrace
be there LIVE: https://t.co/XVSa0JJT3h#IMPACTWRESTLING #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/KYcxkQfBHs
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Criticizes Triple H For ‘Changing The Narrative’ About NXT, Says The Show ‘Sucks’
- Backstage News On If CM Punk Planned His AEW All Out Media Scrum Comments Beforehand
- Ric Flair Reacts To CM Punk’s Comments After AEW All Out, Backstage Brawl With Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks
- Freddie Prinze Jr. Says AEW Has No Leadership, Warns That If Tony Khan Doesn’t Fix Things, Triple H Will Run Away With Wrestling Business