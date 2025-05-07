wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Praises Giulia, Wants A Rematch

May 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace WWE NXT 2-18-25 Image Credit: WWE

As previously reported, Jordynne Grace defeated Giulia on last night’s episode of WWE NXT and will now get an NXT women’s title shot at Battleground. In a post on Twitter, Grace praised her opponent and said that she wanted a rematch.

She wrote: “You are a demon @giulia0221g. Again, please.

