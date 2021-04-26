wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Win Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles (Pics, Video)
Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan to win the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles at tonight’s Impact Rebellion.
Highlights are below.
.@HoganKnowsBest3 with a crossbody to the floor! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/G7hmOXG7bR
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
Teamwork in full effect.#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/nnwyadU7kC
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
They have been full steam ahead. Can they retain tonight?#IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/767d4FDRQX
— FITE (@FiteTV) April 26, 2021
.@Phenom_Jazz may be retired but that's not going to stop her from accompanying @RachaelEllering and @JordynneGrace to ringside. #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/A9Fc9d2b2H
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
AND NEW Knockouts Tag Team Champions – @JordynneGrace and @RachaelEllering! #IMPACTRebellion pic.twitter.com/JVtxid1LxG
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 26, 2021
