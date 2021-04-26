wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering Win Impact Knockout Tag Team Titles (Pics, Video)

April 25, 2021 | Posted by Ashish
Jordynne Grace Rachael Ellering

Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering defeated Tasha Steelz and Kiera Hogan to win the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Titles at tonight’s Impact Rebellion.

