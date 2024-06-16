Jordynne Grace On Her Reaction To Ear Piercing Getting Ripped Out In NXT Battleground Match

Jordynne Grace recalled getting “pissed” that her ear piercing getting ripped out during her match at NXT Battleground. The early goings of Grace’s match with Roxanne Perez saw the TNA Knockouts Champion get her piercing torn out, the second time that it had happened in a month’s time. Grace, who has announced that she will no longer wear her piercings in matches, spoke about the moment during her interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp. You can see highlights below:

On the piercing getting torn out: “It was bad. It was ripped all the way through. I’m really sad about it. They were like, ‘You’re bleeding. Are you okay?’ ‘I’m fucking fine.’ I was mad. I was mad and upset that it happened again. I wasn’t hurt or trying to stop the match, I was just pissed off. I didn’t even know there were considerations to stop the match. I would have been livid.”

On not knowing how bad it was initially: “I didn’t know how bad it was until I got to the back. They were like, ‘Dang, it’s all the way through.’ I looked in the camera and was like, ‘Man, that sucks.’ I saw it was on her stocking. It makes me want to ban fishnets. I don’t feel like I should have to stop wearing earrings. I feel like we should ban fishnets. #BanFishnets.”