Jordynne Grace Reacts To Winning Impact Wrestling Knockouts Title

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Jordynne Grace spoke about winning the Impact Wrestling Knockouts title from Taya Valkyrie, which she did on last night’s episode. Here are highlights:

On becoming Knockouts champion: “It feels like it’s long overdue to be honest. It’s been a lot of fun. I’ve had a lot of really good matches with all of the women there. There’s been so many times when I’ve thought I was gonna win it but ended up not winning it. I was a little bit surprised to actually win it in Mexico. You know what’s so funny is that when I won it at the show, Jessika Havoc came up to me and was, ‘Oh, this is your first time winning it? I didn’t even realize that you hadn’t won it before.’

On being a role model: “I’ve always strived to be a role model and always strived to do the right thing and say my beliefs out loud even if everyone didn’t agree with them. I feel like I’m trying to be the best role model I can be but it’s a lot of pressure [laughs]. I probably have not been as cognizant as I should have been in the past. But I’ve made a New Year’s Resolution to try to not respond to a lot of the negativity on social media and stay away from the drama.”

On Taya Valkyrie: “Taya is awesome. She always has ideas and trains before the matches that she has. She comes into the matches with ideas and she trains with John [Morrison] a lot. I think that he helps her come up with a lot of stuff and all of the stuff she brings to the table is really, really good.”

On Gail Kim: “Gail Kim is one of the people that I’ve looked up to for a long time. It’s really an honor to be working with her and she is one of the main reasons that I’ve gotten to the level I’ve gotten to in Impact. No one is afraid to talk to her about anything. If we have any problem with the office, we can talk to her about it and we know she’s not gonna go and say anything unless it’s with our blessing. And she gives really good advice.”