wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Reacts To Appearing in WWE 2K25
July 30, 2025 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace is a recent addition to the WWE 2K25 roster, getting added as part of the ‘Fearless’ DLC pack. WWE 2K has shared a video in which the NXT superstar reacts to her character model.
She said: “That’s one of my favorite outfits. I’m glad it’s the one they picked. Looks just like me and I look jacked too, that’s perfect, on brand. Dang, they got my eyebrow cut and everything!”
“And I looked jacked too, that's ON BRAND!” 💪
Jordynne seal of approval! ✅ @JordynneGrace
Check out her reaction to seeing herself in #WWE2K25 for the first time and play as Jordynne Grace from the Fearless Pack out now! pic.twitter.com/6rWZGXxqZQ
— #WWE2K25 (@WWEgames) July 30, 2025