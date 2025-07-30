Jordynne Grace Reacts To Appearing in WWE 2K25

Jordynne Grace is a recent addition to the WWE 2K25 roster, getting added as part of the ‘Fearless’ DLC pack. WWE 2K has shared a video in which the NXT superstar reacts to her character model.

She said: “That’s one of my favorite outfits. I’m glad it’s the one they picked. Looks just like me and I look jacked too, that’s perfect, on brand. Dang, they got my eyebrow cut and everything!”