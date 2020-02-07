Jordynne Grace Reveals Contract End Date, Career Goal and More in Twitter Q&A

– Jordynne Grace did a Q&A on Twitter and revealed the length of her contract with Impact Wrestling, her career goals and more. You can see some of her response below from the Q&A, which was inspired because she was stuck on a four-hour flight.

Grace revealed that her contract runs through May of next year and, when asked if she’d ever go to NXT, said, “No idea.” She addded that her goal is to “live my life, make money, and have as much freedom as possible. I’ll do whatever gives me that.”

The full set, which includes her favorite match and who took the best Here It Is Daddy Driver:

Battle royale at ALL IN

Meiko at Progress — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2020

May 2021 — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2020

No idea — Trisha Parker (@JordynneGrace) February 7, 2020