Jordynne Grace On Royal Rumble Appearance, Says WWE Hasn’t Seen Last Of TNA

TNA star Jordynne Grace commented on her Royal Rumble appearance, teasing that WWE will see more of TNA at some point. As reported, Grace made a surprise appearance in last night’s women’s Rumble, with WWE referencing TNA and her status as Knockouts Champion. Grace took to social media after the show, posting a pic with Rhea Ripley to Twitter and commenting on her return via Instagram.

On the Twitter post, Grace wrote:

“A photo worth its weight in gold.”

And on Instagram she wrote:

“There’s a lot I could say, but really words would never do my feelings about this any justice. Overwhelmed by the love. Thank you, @WWE Universe. This isn’t the last you’ll be seeing of @tnawrestling.”