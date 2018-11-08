Jordynne Grace Says Mae Young Classic ‘Not in the Cards’ For Next Couple Years, Talks Working in Mexico

– Jordynne Grace spoke with Fightful for a new interview discussing working in Mexico, possibly competing in the Mae Young Classic and more. Highlights are below:

On competing in Mexico: “Looking back on my experience, it definitely made me tougher. Mexico was where I feel I “paid my dues” the most. My 19th birthday was spent on a 12-hour bus ride to Guadalajara. Every match I did took a toll on me physically and mentally. It impacted my style by teaching me to be aggressive and hard hitting, at least making the strikes look more legitimate. Honestly, it most taught me how to PROTECT myself. When I was there wrestling at least, the women don’t get paid much, if at all, and the wrestling is just brutal. It was never my piece of cake, but my time there sure did teach me a lot.”

On her favorite opponents: “I’ve never been one for choosing favorites. There are many wrestlers I’ve liked to work with for various reasons. People I get along with and are easiest to call matches with are my favorite, even if they aren’t the “best”. I’d rather have a three-star match with a friend than a five-star match than someone inherently difficult to work with. Some of the most talented people I’ve ever wrestled have been my least favorite experiences, solely because it was difficult to plan the actual match. At the top of my list of people to wrestle are, in no particular order: Deonna, Allie Kat, Kylie Rae, Maria Manic, Ethan Page, Skylar, Tessa.”

On whether she’ll eventually compete in the Mae Young Classic: “Of course, but it seems to not be in the cards for me for at least the next couple of years. I currently have an ankle injury on the mend, after wrestling for several weeks on a sprain. Finally taking a good amount of time off. Until around February, I am only going to be doing previously booked UK dates (Progress, PCW, EVE) and Impact tapings. It has been a whirlwind of a year, and I need some self-care time to get ready for 2019, which I imagine will be an even crazier year than this one was. My words to women out there everywhere, are keep following your dreams. If you’re already living your dream, don’t lose sight of the importance of maintaining family, friendships, and your own mental/physical health. Be safe and stay strong.”