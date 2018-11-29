Jordynne Grace Says Scarlett Bordeaux Belongs in The Knockouts Division

– Jordynne Grace recently spoke with Wrestling Inc, and was asked if she thinks Scarlett Bordeaux belongs in the knockouts division and more.

Does Says Scarlett Bordeaux Belong in The Knockouts Division: “I definitely do because there has to be something for everybody, and I still think there’s some gentlemen out there who unfortunately watch wrestling just to see kind of what Scarlett embodies,” stated Grace. “There’s also men that really love to see incredible athletes like me and Tessa Blanchard. So, I think, definitely, there’s a place for her there.”

On Her feud With Katarina: “Well, I’ll tell you this: I’m definitely for real,” Grace said. “Kat is cunning and she’s deceitful as everybody probably already knows it, and my plan is to stay one step ahead of her all the time.”