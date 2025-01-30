Jordynne Grace Says She’ll Be In Texas Over Royal Rumble Weekend

Jordynne Grace is throwing cold water on reports that she’ll be in the Royal Rumble, stating that she won’t be in town for the show. It was reported earlier this week that WWE creative believes that Grace will be a part of the women’s Royal Rumble match this year. Grace posted to Twitter on Wednesday morning to counter such speculation, stating that she will be “hosting” her mother’s birthday this weekend.

Grace included a photo of her flight itinerary that showed her flying to Austin on Friday from Atlanta and then back there on Sunday, writing:

“I’m 100% hosting my mom’s 50th birthday party this weekend Love y’all though”

The Royal Rumble takes place in Indianapolis on Saturday.