– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Jordynne Grace spoke about, if getting to WWE was always her end goal, her hardest-hitting opponents, and more. Below are some highlights provided to us by Insight:

Jordynne Grace on her opponents who have hit her the hardest: “Masha [Slamovich] has knocked me out before. Legit she’s hit me with a back fist and she’s knocked me out. So definitely her. Something else about Masha is for the longest time, thank God that she finally listened to me, she didn’t wear kick pads. I don’t know if you’ve seen her wrestle, she throws kicks constantly. So anytime she would kick me, it wouldn’t make a great sound, because when you kick someone in real life it doesn’t really make a sound but it hurts so bad. So in wrestling, you want the strikes to make a sound, and it’s okay if they’re stiff, but you don’t want them to hurt. So every time that bony front of her leg would hit me in the chest or hit me in the face it’d be so painful, and people didn’t know how painful it was because there was no sound.”

On leaving TNA: “I’ve been at TNA for a very long time, since 2018, and I’ve never let my contract expire before. I’ve always just re-signed. I don’t know if it was just the uncertainty of not knowing what was going to happen next, or I was just scared that no one was going to want me. But I feel like now I’m more confident. I had an amazing 2024 and I think it’s time. I’ve done so much in TNA. I’ve done pretty much all there is to do and I feel like if there was ever a time to move forward, it’ll be right now.”

On if going to WWE was always the goal: “It was just to be a wrestler in general. I just wanted to wrestle when I was a kid, but I also wanted to be a Diva. That’s the era I was watching. So I wanted to be like one of the models. I wanted to be like one of the model wrestlers. I think since then, obviously things have changed so much. I started watching TNA I want to say a few years before I actually started wrestling and the variation in WWE and TNA at the time was huge, obviously. I saw women like Awesome Kong and I was like dang, maybe I could be like that.”

As previously reported, Jordynne Grace has signed a multi-year contract with WWE.