Jordynne Grace Sends Message To Jaida Parker Ahead of Their Match on Tonight’s WWE NXT
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
– Jordynne Grace will face Jaida Parker on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT. Earlier today, she shared a message to Parker ahead of their upcoming bout. She wrote on social media, “Tonight. Either beat my ass or STFU.”
The match will go down later tonight on WWE NXT TV. The show will air live on The CW starting at 8:00 pm EST.
Tonight.
Either beat my ass or STFU. pic.twitter.com/PrN7BHCOTJ
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 8, 2025
