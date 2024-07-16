Jordynne Grace Set For Arm Wrestling Match With Montreal Canadiens Mascot

TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace will face Canadiens mascot Metal in an arm wrestling match.

The Montreal Canadiens announced the news. It will take place on Friday, July 19.

She wrote on Twitter, “Never thought I’d have to put an NHL mascot in their place! I don’t want to hurt you too bad… how about I just snap your arm like a hockey stick in an arm wrestling match? July 19, your turf. Bell Centre. Maybe that will stop you from tweeting for a while, METAL!”

Grace is set to defend her TNA Knockouts Title against Ash By Elegance at TNA Slammiversary this Saturday in Montreal.