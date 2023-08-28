wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Set To Return At Impact Victory Road

August 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Jordynne Grace Impact Wrestling Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Jordynne Grace is making her return to Impact Wrestling at Victory Road next month. It was announced at Impact Emergence that the former Knockouts Champion is returning at the company’s September 8th show. You can see the video announcing her return below.

Grace last competed at Impact Under Siege in May, losing a Knockouts Title match to Deonna Purrazzo.

