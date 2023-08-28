wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Set To Return At Impact Victory Road
August 27, 2023 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace is making her return to Impact Wrestling at Victory Road next month. It was announced at Impact Emergence that the former Knockouts Champion is returning at the company’s September 8th show. You can see the video announcing her return below.
Grace last competed at Impact Under Siege in May, losing a Knockouts Title match to Deonna Purrazzo.
BREAKING: @JordynneGrace returns to IMPACT at #VictoryRoad Friday, September 8th in White Plains, NY! #Emergence pic.twitter.com/NgwSDwk8pp
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) August 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- More On Conflicting Stories on CM Punk & Jack Perry’s AEW All In Altercation
- Miro Denies Account of CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London
- Tony Khan Addresses CM Punk & Jack Perry Altercation at AEW All In London Scrum
- More Backstage Details on Mercedes Mone’s AEW Status Following All In Appearance