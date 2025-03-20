wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace Shares Video of Jonathan Gresham Training With Wiz Khalifa

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Jonathan Gresham Ric Flair's Last Match Image Credit: FITE TV

– WWE NXT Superstar Jordynne Grace shared a video on social media revealing a training session featuring her husband, wrestler Jonathan Gresham, and hip-hip star Wiz Khalifa and his bodyguards. You can view that clip at the above link.

Grace wrote in the caption, “My husband just randomly says, ‘Look, someone sent me a video of that time I trained with @wizkhalifa and his bodyguards a couple of years ago.’ MIND YOU – he has NEVER told me that he did this. How do you not mention this?? ☠️”

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Wiz Khalifa, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading