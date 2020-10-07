wrestling
Jordynne Grace Shocks Rohit Raju, Eric Young Attacks Rich Swann in Impact Wrestling Highlights
The highlights are online for this week’s Impact Wrestling featuring Jordynne Grace beating X-Division champion Rohit Raju, Eric Young assaulting Rich Swann and more. You can see the clips below from Impact. Grace defeated Raju in a match that was ostensibly for the X-Division title — until Raju lost, after which he used the technicality that the ref didn’t raise the title and declare a title match to hold onto his title. Raju soon found out that he would be defending the title at Bound For Glory in a six-person scramble featuring himself, Grace, TJP, Willie Mack, Chris Bey, and Trey Miguel.
As for Swann, he was working out while his doctor gave an interview saying that Swann was 100% for his match with Young at BFG when Young came out of nowhere and attacked. An update on Swann is set for next week.
Our full review of this week’s show is here.
