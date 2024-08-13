Jordynne Grace to Speak on This Week’s TNA Impact

– TNA Wrestling announced that Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be speaking on Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact. You can view the announcement below. Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander

* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz

More than one referee will be involved

* Moose vs. Mike Santana

* We’ll hear from Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace