Jordynne Grace to Speak on This Week’s TNA Impact
August 13, 2024 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced that Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be speaking on Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact. You can view the announcement below. Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
More than one referee will be involved
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT on @AXSTV and TNA+!
We'll hear from @JordynneGrace! pic.twitter.com/3sQtTdbnK1
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 12, 2024
