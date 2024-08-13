wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace to Speak on This Week’s TNA Impact

August 13, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact - Jordynne Grace segment 8-15-2024 Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced that Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace will be speaking on Thursday’s edition of TNA Impact. You can view the announcement below. Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Josh Alexander
* Gisele Shaw vs. Tasha Steelz
More than one referee will be involved
* Moose vs. Mike Santana
* We’ll hear from Knockouts World Champion Jordynne Grace

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jordynne Grace, TNA, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading