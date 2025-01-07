wrestling / News

Jordynne Grace To Speak on This Week’s TNA Impact

January 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
TNA Impact Jordynne Grace Image Credit: TNA

– TNA Wrestling announced today that we’ll be hearing from Jordynne Grace on this week’s edition of TNA Impact on Thursday, January 9.

TNA Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST this Thursday on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:

Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino
* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands
* Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
* Savannah Evans vs. TBA

