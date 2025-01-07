wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace To Speak on This Week’s TNA Impact
January 7, 2025 | Posted by
– TNA Wrestling announced today that we’ll be hearing from Jordynne Grace on this week’s edition of TNA Impact on Thursday, January 9.
TNA Impact airs at 8:00 pm EST this Thursday on AXS TV. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Gauntlet Match: Mike Santana vs. The Northern Armory
* Nic Nemeth & Ryan Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry & Rhino
* The Rascalz vs. The Good Hands
* Eddie Edwards, Brian Myers & JDC vs. Eric Young, Jonathan Gresham & Steve Maclin
* Savannah Evans vs. TBA
THURSDAY at 8/7c on @AXSTV in the US, @Sportsnet 360 in Canada, and TNA+ worldwide!
We'll hear from @JordynneGrace on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/LdOqRSJRUt
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 7, 2025