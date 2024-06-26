Jordynne Grace & Taz Have Brief Misunderstanding Over Grace Using Taz’s Catchphrase

Jordynne Grace and Taz had a very brief misunderstanding today after Grace used Taz’s catchphrase on social media. (Before you ask: No, it’s not a slow day.) The whole thing kicked off when Grace posted a workout pic and quoted Taz by captioning it:

“Beat me if you can. Survive if I let you.”

Taz, who has trademarked the catchphrase, saw the pic and commented, writing:

“Swing and a miss! #trademarked”

The quick back and forth gained went a bit viral on Twitter, and Grace commented to write:

“Not being able to quote legends that I’ve emulated for years wasn’t in my pro wrestling handbook, but duly noted.”

Taz then shared a video in which he talked about the matter and said he doesn’t know her but is a fan of her work, and since he wasn’t tagged he didn’t know she was paying homage to him. He noted that people have tried to burn him before and make money off his trademarks, and that while fans may think it’s petty it it’s just a matter of being protective of what he’s built. He acknowledged that he can be hypersensitive and gun shy to the matter because of his past issues with people regarding such works, He said he has nothing against Grace and he wishes her nothing but success, imagining that they’ll laugh about it when they eventually meet.

Grace then replied to the video and wrote:

“All good!! I was mostly surprised. I don’t tag because I don’t ever want to seem like a boot licker, but I got you next time. Watching an old match of you vs Bigelow and wrestling at the ECW arena this weekend inspired the tweet, 100% an homage! We got the same body type”

