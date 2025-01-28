Jordynne Grace Weighs In On TNA Letting Her Out Of Contract Early, Scott D’Amore’s TNA Exit

Jordynne Grace recently gave some insight into her TNA exit and confirmed that the company let her out of her contract early. Grace finished up with the company at TNA Genesis and she spoke on Insight With Chris Van Vliet about leaving the company and more. You can check out some highlights below, courtesy of Fightful:

On D’Amore’s exit from TNA: “He was awesome. During my time there, he was the best to me. Then, he left. Not willingly, but he did leave. I think it was a shock to everyone. The good thing is, I think everything is going to work out. I feel like Scott is going to land somewhere and he’s going to help a company very much. I don’t know 100%, I just have a feeling. When he left, I was very emotional when he left, like a lot of people. It was so out of the blue. We found out on a Zoom call. It was very corporate, which isn’t necessairly a bad thing, but at the time, I was like, I only really signed here because I had faith in Scott that he was going to do good things for me and the company. He is the one that kind of set in motion the whole rebirth of TNA.”

On TNA letting her out of her contract early: “I told them I wanted my contract to be cut, basically. It was supposed to be until October of this year, and I was like, ‘I want to get out in January’ of this year. Kudos to them, they heard me and let me, I’m very lucky for that. Probably, I’d still be at TNA. It’s a testament to them as a company hearing a talent say, ‘I’m not happy, I want this.’ I feel lucky in that regard.”