Jordynne Grace Teases Appearance on Tuesday’s NXT

February 15, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jordynne Grace returned to NXT at Vengeance Day tonight and she’s already letting fans know what her next step is. In a post on Twitter, WWE shared a clip of Grace leaving the ring after confronting Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. As she walks away, she says she’ll “see you on Tuesday.”

She added on Twitter: “It doesn’t matter where you put a shark. It’s still a shark.

