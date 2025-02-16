wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Teases Appearance on Tuesday’s NXT
February 15, 2025 | Posted by
Jordynne Grace returned to NXT at Vengeance Day tonight and she’s already letting fans know what her next step is. In a post on Twitter, WWE shared a clip of Grace leaving the ring after confronting Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer. As she walks away, she says she’ll “see you on Tuesday.”
She added on Twitter: “It doesn’t matter where you put a shark. It’s still a shark.”
It doesn’t matter where you put a shark.
It’s still a shark. https://t.co/oLgvxNSvhW
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) February 16, 2025