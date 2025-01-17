wrestling / News
Jordynne Grace Thinks There Will One Day Be An Ultimate X Match at WWE Wrestlemania
January 17, 2025 | Posted by
As previously reported, WWE and TNA have announced a multi-year partnership, extending their working relationship from last year. In a post on Twitter, Jordynne Grace suggested that TNA’s most famous match type will make an appearance at Wrestlemania.
She wrote: “Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen. Bookmark this.”
Ultimate X at Wrestlemania will happen
Bookmark this
— Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) January 17, 2025
